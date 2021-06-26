Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $171.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

