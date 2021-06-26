ACoconut Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $966,441.72 and approximately $140,578.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

