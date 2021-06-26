adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €363.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €285.30. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

