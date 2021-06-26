Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Get Adient alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.