Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells $941,932.11 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.