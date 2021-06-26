AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.