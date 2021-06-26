Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.29). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.26), with a volume of 205,203 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

