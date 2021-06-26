Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 6.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.41. 5,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,563,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agora by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,502 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

