Akropolis (AKRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

