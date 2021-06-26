Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $353,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

