Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 450,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

