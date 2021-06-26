Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,016,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,004,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 978,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

