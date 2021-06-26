Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

