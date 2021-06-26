Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.91. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 2,356 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

