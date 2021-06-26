Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$42.00.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

