Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.50 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 660.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.