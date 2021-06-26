Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.60 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,056 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,137. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

