Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 15,769 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 192.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $375.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.