Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 34,597 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $15,458,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.