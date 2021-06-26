Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 335.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,589 shares of company stock worth $2,953,978. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

