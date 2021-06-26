Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $1.66 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.