Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

LON AFM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,073.47. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The company has a market capitalization of £412.13 million and a PE ratio of 68.27.

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

