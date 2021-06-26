Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,405.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

