AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 108,200 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 233.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

