AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

