AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 362.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

