Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Friday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

