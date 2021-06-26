Amalgamated Bank Buys 196 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

