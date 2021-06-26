Amalgamated Bank Sells 406 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.12 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.