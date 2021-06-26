Amalgamated Bank Sells 735 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

