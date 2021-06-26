Amalgamated Bank Sells 874 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,813 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $98.59 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.