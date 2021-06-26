Ambina Partners Llc Sells 10,379 Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. Unico American Co. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

