AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $51.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.39 billion and the highest is $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,753. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

