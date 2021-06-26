Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

