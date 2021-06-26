Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

