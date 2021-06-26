Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,494. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

