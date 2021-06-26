Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PRVB opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.