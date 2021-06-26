Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. 325,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $546.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

