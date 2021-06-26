Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

