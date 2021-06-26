Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. 286,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

