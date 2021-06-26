Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

