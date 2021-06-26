Analysts Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $283.00

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.00.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CI traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.10. 3,411,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

