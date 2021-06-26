Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $47.36

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

