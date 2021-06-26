Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $332.67

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $366.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

