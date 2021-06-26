Analysts Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $239.71

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.