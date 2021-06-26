Analyzing Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Performant Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Risk and Volatility

Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.31 -$13.99 million $0.12 30.83

Flight Centre Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Discova, Independent by Liberty Travel, Independent by Flight Centre, AVMIN, Travel Managers Group, Travelsmart, Round the World Experts, BYO Jet, Aunty Betty, Topdeck, Travel Partners, Travel Money Group, Healthwise, Moneywise, 99 Bikes, Advance Traders, Flight Centre Travel Academy, Flight Centre Business School, The Infinity Group, GOGO, FCM, Corporate Traveller, Cievents, Stage Screen, 4th Dimension, Travel Club Getaways, Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, GapYear.com, Back-Roads Touring, and Student Universe. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.