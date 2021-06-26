Analyzing Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) & The Competition

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gaotu Techedu to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Gaotu Techedu Competitors -2.19% -13.07% 5.65%

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion -$32.72 million -16.39 Gaotu Techedu Competitors $454.99 million -$7.34 million 26.35

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50 Gaotu Techedu Competitors 301 1104 1393 38 2.41

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 58.11%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu rivals beat Gaotu Techedu on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

