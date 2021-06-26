Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post sales of $134.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

