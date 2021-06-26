AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 99,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

