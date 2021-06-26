AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 108,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,449,255 shares.The stock last traded at $19.28 and had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $24,905,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

